Asian Athletics Championships: Dutee Chand confident after help from German coach

Kolkata, June 30: Four years ago she bagged a bronze medal in the 200 metres in same championship. On 6th July Dutee Chand is going to take part in the same Asian Athletics Championships (July 6 to 9), being held in Bhubaneswar, a few hours from her home town in Gopalpur.

95-member Indian squad for AAC

Dutee, being probably the best Indian sprinter of present time, is no doubt of the key attractions among the huge Indian contingent, participating in the Asian Championships.

Above all she has increased expectation following two back-to-back medals in a recent invitation tournament in Kazakhstan. She earned silver in 100 metres and bagged bronze medal in the 4x100 metres relay with her team-mates. In 100 metres her timing was 11.53 seconds.

The sprinter landed in Bhubneswar on Thursday (June 29). She said over phone from there, "This time my confidence seems to have improved comparing to my experience of running in Asian Championships four years ago. In 2013 that was my debut."

The key factors behind improving her confidence are three important applications that had been practiced by the Odisha sprinter.

The first one is the valuable tips on her running by a renowned German coach Professor Ralf Eckert who is now in the charge of the sprinters of most of the Asian countries, appointed by the International Athletics Federation (IAF).

The second application which has given Dutee a big boost, was attending classes of renowned Professor of Hyderabad IIT, Pradip Kumar Ramchandra on philosophy and motivational methods.

Along with this, Dutee also used to attend the famous meditation center, Bramha Kumari in Hyderabad to undergo yoga and meditation every day. Her coach Nagapuram Ramesh said over phone from Bhubneswar on Thursday, her concentration has developed a lot.

"She has now been calm and quite which is badly required in any sport. More importantly, German coach who was in Hyderabad for a week looked satisfied after watching Dutee minutely and he has invited us to go to Germany for around a month’s training and participating in a few tournaments at the end of this year. Looking forward to the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games next year, we will try our best to go there."

OneIndia News