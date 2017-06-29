Arvind, Anup, Chetan and Jwala in BAI's coaches panel

New Delhi, June 29: Former players, including Jwala Gutta, Arvind Bhat, and Chetan Anand, have been included in the coaches panel prepared by the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

While Pullela Gopichand is the chief national coach, BAI selected 19 others to coach men's singles players across the country in different zones. There are 12 others for men's doubles and four coaches for women's doubles.

The list of men's singles coaches include former German Open Grand Prix Gold champion Arvind, 2008 Olympian Anup Sridhar, 2006 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Chetan Anand and Dipankar Bhattacharjee, who represented India at the Barcelona and Atlanta Olympics.

The list of women's doubles coaches include 2011 World Championship bronze-medallist Jwala, eight-time national champion Madhumita Bist, Pradnya Gadre and Oli Deka.

The men's doubles coaches include some young former players such as Akshay Dewalkar, Arun Vishnu, Sanave Thomas and Rupesh Kumar, besides regular coaches like Vijay Deep Singh and Uday Pawar.

"The idea was to give these coaches and former players an opportunity to train shuttlers in their zone. These are coaches who have shown interest when we had organised the conclave in May."

"We will have half yearly meetings and If they are able to deliver and show results in a couple of years then those shuttlers would be included in the national camp," BAI secretary Anup Narang said.

There are 10 women coaches in the juniors' panel, which includes two-time senior national champion Sayali Gokhale and Trupti Murgunde, a member of the mixed team that won a bronze at 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games.

Coaches Panel for Seniors:

Men's Singles: P Gopichand (Chief National Coach), Siddhart Jain, Amrish Shinde, Utsav Mishra, Abhijit Nammapally, Anil Kumar, Sachin Rana, Hersen, Surender Mahajan, Chetan Anand, U Vimal Kumar, Umender Rana, Dipankar Bhattacharjee, Ravinder Singh, Arvind Bhatt, Anup Sridhar, Shrikant Bakshi, Georg Thomas, Marcos Bristow and Mitesh Hazarnis.

Men's doubles: Uday Pawar, Vijay Deep Singh, Ajay Kanwar, Arun Vishnu, Suranjan Bhobora, Anand Khare, Akshay Dewalkar, Sanave Thomas, Rupesh Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Surinder Kumar, Virender Kumar.

Women's doubles: Jwala Gutta, Madhumita Bisht, Pradnya Gadre, Oli Deka

Coaches Panel for Juniors:

Men's singles: Sanjay Mishra (Chief National Coach), Nikhil Kanetkar, Anshuman Hazarika, Bahiman Borah, Venkatesh, Tanveer Gill, BN Sudhakar, Sudhir Singh, CH Kiran, Kiran Makode, Jibi Verghese, Antony Jacob, Shibu Gopidas, Govardhan Reddy, G Sudhakar Reddy, D K Sen, Prem Lal, Neeraj Kumar, JVS Vidyadhar, Abhin Shyam Gupta, Sagar Chopra.

Women's singles: Trupti Murugunde, Hufrish Nariman, Deepthi, Sayali Gokhale, manjusa Kanwar, Ankur Chandoka, Nancy Tandon, Sarada reddy, Neelima Choudhury, Poonam Tewari.

Advisors: S M Arif, Sanjeev Sachdeva, Roshan Lal Nahar, Ganguli Prasad.

PTI