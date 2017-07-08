Arsenal unwilling to pay £50 million for Riyad Mahrez

London, July 8: Arsenal are reportedly not willing to pay any more than £35 million on Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez, leaving them well short of the Foxes' £50 million price tag on the Algerian wizard.

According to MailOnline, Mahrez has been left in "transfer limbo" as a result, with the two clubs thus far failing to reach an agreement after holding talks.

It is believed Leicester City will let the Algerian depart the King Power Stadium this summer after he turned down Barcelona and others to stay on for a year following their sensational Premier League title win in 2016.

The winger was named PFA Player of the Year for his efforts in helping the Foxes complete their fairytale title triumph, but like his team-mates, he failed to achieve the same levels last year.

The 26-year-old finished the campaign with 10 goals—four of which came in the UEFA Champions League and seven assists in all competitions which was a big let-down when compared to the previous season.

As such, it's understandable Arsenal believe his value has dropped and £50 million is an excessive amount to demand, particularly after the less-than-spectacular season he just had.

However, he remains one of Leicester's most important players, so it's to be expected they want as much as possible for him.

He could make for a strong signing at Arsenal even after last year, though. The 26-year-old is a cut above those around him at Leicester, and he could shine alongside the superior team-mates he would have with the Gunners.

Mahrez could add a lot to the Arsenal side with his excellent technical abilities, eye for a pass and dribbling skills. Leicester City are probably playing the negotiation game to get as much as possible for their priced asset and use the money to get a solid replacement for him.

OneIndia News