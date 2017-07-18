Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on verge of signing for Juventus

Turin, July 18: Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is reportedly set to join Juventus in a £10m deal after agreeing to a move in principle with the Old Lady for the upcoming season.

The 27-year-old will reportedly fly to Italy in the coming days of the week to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical to seal the move.

Szczesny came through the ranks at Arsenal since an 11-year-old who slowly steadied his place in front of goal over the course of time. He made his Arsenal debut as a 19-year-old kid and eventually won the Premier League Golden Globe in the 2013-14 season.

However, with a number of shaky performance throughout the season and Wenger unhappy with his outside football antics, he was eventually loaned out to Roma.

The Poland international spent the last two seasons on loan at Roma, making 81 appearances and made some convincing display under the bar which reportedly caught the eye of Juventus who are now ready to offer him a £70k-per week contract.

The 27-year-old entered the final year of his contract at Emirates this season and with the Gunners boss Arsène Wenger already ready to go along with the first choice keeper Petr Cech in his squad, the situation only left Szczesny with an easy decision to move on.

The Poland international will now become the understudy to the current number one Gianluigi Buffon at Juventus and will take the place of former Juventus keeper Neto who recently joined Valencia.

Arsenal's second choice keeper David Ospina could also move away from the club to Fenerbahce for regular football and now with both the top keepers leaving the club, the Gunners could now be short on secondary options between the sticks to Petr Cech the next season.

To solve the crisis, the North London side have reportedly eyed PSG keeper Alphonse Areola and Toulouse keeper Alban Lafont as his replacement, however with no concrete reports been reported yet, third choice keeper Emi Martinez could eventually become Cech’s new deputy in 2017/18.

