Archery World Cup: India's compound men's team beat Colombia to win gold

Abhishek Verman, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh representing the Indian compound's men's team won the gold medal in Archery World Cup.

Shanghai, May 20: The Indian men's compound team on Saturday defeated Colombia to clinch the gold medal on the penultimate day of the archery World Cup stage 1 championship here.

The team of Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh won the medal defeating Colombia 226-221 in a closely-fought summit showdown.

File photo: Abhishek Verma
Earlier, the Indian compound men's archery team advanced to the final after getting the better of Americans Reo Wilde, Steve Anderson and Braden Gellenthien 232-230 in a last-four clash.

The Colombian team comprised Camilo Andres Cardona, Jose Carlos Ospina and Daniel Munoz.

In the final, the Indians grabbed a slender lead in the opening set by clinching it 58-57 and built on it in the next three to emerge triumphantly. The Colombians managed to tie the third set 52-52.

In the mixed pair event, Abhishek Verma with Jyothi Surekha Vennam had earlier made it to the bronze medal play-off.

Verma and Jyothi will take on the US. The duo lost to second-seeded South Korean in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Indian recurve archers, including Olympians Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, were knocked out of their respective events.

While the men's recurve team slumped to a 0-3 defeat to Japan in the quarter-finals, the women's recurve team made a first-round exit after suffering a 2-6 defeat at the hands of US.

Story first published: Saturday, May 20, 2017, 12:13 [IST]
