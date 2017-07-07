Anita Kumari is the face of change in terror-dominated Latehar

Ranchi, July 7: Latehar is a small town which has emerged on the world's political map due to spike in cases of terrorism.

The rampant incidents of clash of bullets between police, commandos and the Maoists has drawn global attention towards this small town in the state of Jharkhand. Farming was prime source of income in this region.

In recent times as terrorism and severe gun-fighting took away the peace from this area, young boys were instigated to join terror groups as they were lured with huge of amount of money. Naturally, there were so many people who lift guns instead of farming.

But 17-year-old Anita Kumari is determined to bring about a change in Latehar with the help of sports. Her father is a small farmer and none of her family members, including an elder brother had the opportunity to get formal education.

They have lived in dire distress for decades and used to believe only in joining farming to try and earn a living. But there is a ray of hope for thousands of youngsters here as Anita became the first ever sportswoman from the town to represent nation in the recently held Asian junior kabaddi championship in Kathmandu.

Anita is perhaps the first lady, who also has crossed the boundary of the school and got admitted in a college at Daltongunj. When she returned from Kathmandu, Anita was given hero’s welcome by the people who once tried to join terror groups and were later freed from jail.

Anita said on Thursday (July 6) over phone from Daltongunj, “Now my aim is to get into the senior national kabaddi squad. Then my aim is to make an appeal to the local authorities as well as to the state sports ministry to bring peace in this land through kabaddi. They should look for introducing an academy here in Latehar.”

OneIndia News