Angelique Kerber continues to lead WTA rankings

Written by: IANS
Madrid, May 29: German Angelique Kerber remained at the top of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) world singles rankings released on Monday, while the top ten saw no changes from last week.

The United States legend Serena Williams, who is not expected to play again in 2017 because of her pregnancy, was again in the second place of the ranking and the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza still occupied the fifth position, reports Efe.

File photo: Angelique Kerber
The top 10 WTA rankings and points are as follows:

1. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 7,035

2. Serena Williams (United States) 6,110

3. Karolina Pliskova (Czech) 6,100

4. Simona Halep (Romania) 5,790

5. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 4,636

6. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4,575

7. Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 4,480

8. Johanna Konta (Britain) 4,330

9. Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 4,310

10. Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 4,095.

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 16:24 [IST]
