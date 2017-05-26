Andy Murray wants to rediscover form ahead of French Open

Paris, May 26: Andy Murray has revealed that it has been a hard time for him since he became the World number 1 player and is looking to regain his form in the upcoming French Open.

The British dethroned previously top ranked Serbian Novak Djokovic last year however since, at the top, Murray has been in a dismal run of form this year.

A year ago, Murray won nine titles including a second Wimbledon, Silver medal in the Olympic and the ATP Tour Finals in London and experienced only nine misfortunes all season. And now this season, already in may he has encountered a win-loss record of 16-7.

The World Number one has suffered defeat in the ATP tournaments like Indian Wells, Monte-Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid and won only one title Dubai Open in the last five years. The 30-year-old has also experienced the most remarkable worst start to a year as a world number one since Pete Sampras in 1999 with a win rate of only 70.8.

However, while attending a promotional event with French Olympic Judo star Teddy Riner in Paris, the British player praised Riner's motivation to stay at the top for so many years and suggested he will try to turn it around in the upcoming French Open and it is a far from being the most difficult period of his career.

"I got to number one in the world at the end of last year and there's been some times this year where it has been difficult to keep up the motivation and set new goals," Murray said.

"But over the last seven, eight years of my career I always wanted to perform my best and play my best tennis at the grand slams and that's still the case now," he added.

OneIndia News