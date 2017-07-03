Andy Murray stays on top in latest ATP rankings

Madrid, July 3: Briton Andy Murray continued to lead the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday (July 3), with 9,390 points, in a week with no changes in the top 10.

The week also coincides with the start of the Wimbledon tournament, with the round of 128 beginning on Monday (July 3).

1. Andy Murray (UK) 9,390 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,285

3. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6,175

4. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6,055

5. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 5,265



6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,235

7. Milos Raonic (Canada) 4,150

8. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,895

9. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,830

10. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 3,075.

