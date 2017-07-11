Andy Murray slams Wimbledon organisers for male bias

London, July 11: Andy Murray and women's top-seed Angelique Kerber have questioned Wimbledon's male-dominated schedule, saying organisers should ensure an equal split between men's and women's matches on the top courts.

Kerber did not read much into her facing Shelby Rogers on Court No 2 on Friday. But the German was not really chuffed with the decision to schedule the prequarterfinals match against Garbine Muguruza on the same court.

"I was really surprised that I was playing on No 2 Court," said two-time Grand Slam champion Kerber, who reached the Wimbledon final last year. "I was really looking forward to playing on one of the two big courts."

Meanwhile, no male top seed has played outside the Centre and Court One this century. "I don't think anyone's suggesting it is fair. I'm not suggesting that it is," Murray said.

"It would be much better if there was four matches -- two men's and two women's. We need to find a way of allowing for an equal split of the men's and women's matches across the tournament rather than just looking at one day.

"If there's better matches on the women's side than the men's side, you can flip it. If there's better matches on the men's side, then that has to go first, as well.

"When you start at 1:00, and you can't play under the lights, you have a very limited amount of time. When I played Fognini, we had hardly any light left. The matches were not particularly long that day, and we almost ran out of time.

"So maybe starting the matches a little bit sooner and splitting them between the men and women could be the answer. "At the Australian Open, there's three women's matches, two men's pretty much every day on the stadium court."

OneIndia News