Andy Murray remains at the top of ATP rankings

Madrid, May 29: Britain's Andy Murray continued to lead the men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday, in a week with no changes in the top 10.

WTA rankings



With 10,370 points, Murray continued to lead the rankings of the last week, a position he has managed to maintain since November 7, reports Efe.

In second place was Serbian Novak Djokovic with 7,445 points, ahead of Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who held third place with 5,695 points.

Spaniards Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista continued in fourth and eighteenth place respectively.

The top 10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Andy Murray (Britain) 10,370 points

2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7,445

3. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 5,695

4. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 5,375

5. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 5,035

6. Milos Raonic (Canada) 4,450

7. Dominic Thiem (Australia) 4,145

8. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3,765

9. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,560

10. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 3,150.

IANS