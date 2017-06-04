Andre Agassi credits Novak Djokovic for his return to tennis

Paris, June 4: Former Tennis superstar and a legendary figure of the game Andre Agassi would not have come back to tennis if it weren't for Novak Djokovic, a player he believes still has many more Grand Slam titles to win, the American said.

The 47-year-old agreed to coach Djokovic, who has been through a crisis of confidence since winning his 12th major title at the French Open last year.

Asked by French sports website L'Equipe on Saturday if any other player could have drawn him back to a sport he once hated, Agassi said: "I don't know. Novak inspired me, he gave me the desire to make that effort.

"Many other players have approached me before, I cannot say who. Novak is 30, he won 12 grand slam titles and I know he has the capacity to win many others."

Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam winner retired in 2006 and since then, he has kept himself away from the game. Djokovic is his first venture into the world of coaching.

The former world No 1 is in Paris where Djokovic is defending his title but will leave on holidays with his family next week.

"Novak is a good guy, and he's a chance for this sport. And I can help him. I think he will get better every day," he said.

"It's inspiring to be with him. Sometimes you follow your heart and I think it's the time for me to take care of this guy."

Djokovic will face Spanish player Albert Ramos Viñolas today in the evening in the round of 16 and it promises to be a good game.

Albert Ramos Viñolas is ranked number 19 in the world right now and could pose a good threat to the Serb who has been showcasing good form in the French Open this campaign.

OneIndia News