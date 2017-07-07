Anas, Murmu qualify for finals at Asian Athletics meet

Bhubaneswar, July 7: India's national record holder Muhammed Anas and South Asian Games gold medallist Jauna Murmu qualified for the finals at the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships at Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

Anas qualified for the final of the men's 400 metre while Murmu qualified for the final after finishing second in Heat 2 of the 400m hurdles.

However, India had a major setback in the men's 4X100m relay when the team was disqualified as they overshot the baton exchange zone in the final turn.

The frustration of athlete Amiya Kumar Mallick was evident after he had actually outrun his Korean counterpart despite the error in an inspired last sprint.

It was a cloudy and overcast start at the Kalinga Stadium here with India's Arpita M qualifying for the final from Heat 1 of the women's 400m hurdles along with Anu R, who finished third in Heat 2 of the same event.

In the men's decathlon event, Guo Qi of China took an early lead with the 110m hurdles of the event. India's Abhishek Shetty finished fifth in the same event, but quickly turned his fortunes around in the discus throw where he grabbed the third position.

India currently leads the medals tally with a total of seven that includes two golds, one silver and four bronze medals.

