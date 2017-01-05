Fans should get on to WWE Network for unique experience

Bengaluru, Jan 5: On February 24, 2014, WWE introduced a subscription-based video streaming service named WWE Network, where fans from around the world could subscribe and watch videos and streamings of LIVE matches.

The WWE Network was officially launched in India on November 2, 2015. The popularity of the network spread like a forest fire and within April 2016, WWE announced that they have gained 1.824 million subscribers to the service.

In the WWE Network, a fan/subscriber can enjoy LIVE streaming of all WWE pay-per-views, WWE NXT, Pre-shows Raw and Smackdown and WWE Main Event.

WWE cruiserweight classic is one of the most popular shows in the WWE network. It started on June 2016.

Wrestlers from around the world with weight less than 205 lbs compete in this for the ultimate cruiserweight champion.

Among the popular WWE shows which feature in here are Stone Cold Podcasts, Edge and Christian Show, Live! With Chris Jericho, etc.

Stone Cold podcast features none other than the legend himself who conducts interviews with WWE superstars on his show.

It is absolute fan favourite show for obvious reasons, well who does not love Stone Cold Steve Austin!

Also, the WWE Networks has a library of videos of old classic matches from the 2000s, 90s and the 80s.

It is particularly a treat for the Indian fan base who never got a chance to watch the classics due to lack of telecast at that time in the country.

Indian fans get a golden opportunity to relive those priceless moments whenever they want to, thanks to WWE Network.

Overall WWE Network is a brilliant platform for the fanatics of the sport. It is an absolute delight for the fans and the interface is extremely simple making it a user-friendly website.

For more details visit the official website - http://www.wwe.com/wwenetworkb

OneIndia News