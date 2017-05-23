Alexander Zverev reveals his French open favourite after breaking into ATP top ten

Paris, Mat 23: German Tennis star Alexander Zverev has opened up about his recent inclusion in the ATP ranking of top ten and upcoming French open favourite.

Guide to French Open 2017

The 20-year-old shocked world number two Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 in the Rome Masters final to establish himself as one of the strong potential champions at Roland Garros when the second grand slams of the year start in Paris next Sunday (May 21).

However, the youngster refused to line himself as the favourites for the grand slam saying Rafael Nadal will be the favourite at the French Open.

"No, the favourite is still definitely Rafael Nadal. Strong favourite," said German star Zverev.

"And the others, the rest, it's going to be quite open. I think Novak is playing quite great again. Dominic (Thiem) has been showing he's been playing very, very well.

"I just won here. So I've got to put me on that list even though, you know, I don't want to sound like I want to say that I'm the favourite myself or something like this."

The German International became the youngest champion in the Italian capital since a 19-year-old Nadal in 2006 when he won the ATP Masters 1000 title with a straight-sets victory over Djokovic.

Djokovic had not dropped a set on his way to the final at the Foro Italico, but the world number 2 got beaten by the young German in a straight set to conquer the significant title of his career.

He is currently having one of the best time of his life after winning a third trophy this year and overall fourth in his career.

And his sudden to the platform has helped him to climb 7 spots to 10 in the latest ATP rankings ahead of the French Open this month.

ATP has recently published their updated rankings which show the top spots remain same as Britan's Andy Murray hold the spot ahead of Serbian Novak Djokovic.

The only new inclusion appeared in the top 30 is the Argentine Del Porto who moved up four places to 30th after reaching the Rome quarter-finals.

OneIndia News