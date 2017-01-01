AJ Styles advertised as WWE champion even after Royal Rumble

Bengaluru, Jan 1: AJ Styles will be defending his WWE championship against John Cena in a mega-match at Royal Rumble.

Cena returned big time on Smackdown to challenge the winner of a triple threat championship match. Styles emerged victorious reincarnating the unfinished business between the two of them.

Now, we have thought that this time Cena might be picking up the much-needed win against Styles to seek his redemption.

The Phenomenal One is still 2-0 against the Cenation leader in singles matches from 2016. In both the Money in the Bank and Summerslam PPVs, Styles has beaten Cena.

According to a recent advertisement, Styles will continue with his streak against Cena even at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Wrestlezone.com reported that there will be a WWE live event in Grand Forks, ND on February 4th.

The venue of the event, Alerus Center has advertised the main event of the night which shows that WWE champion AJ Styles will be defending his title against Dean Ambrose.

This comes as a huge spoiler for the outcome of the championship match at Royal Rumble. It clearly indicates that Styles will continue to be the WWE champion even after the dual brand PPV.

Previously, we thought that Cena will win the WWE championship after two and a half year’s gap to tie the record of the Nature Boy, Ric Flair.

Styles’ retaining the championship at the Royal Rumble PPV would wide open the picture for the WWE championship heading into the Wrestlemania season.

Especially, we can almost guarantee Undertaker’s return on Smackdown Live in near future straight into the title picture.

The Phenome is still to confirm two marquee matches against either Cena or Styles for the WWE championship.

There has been talking of a triple threat match among all three of them after which Styles might lose it to the Deadman.

Taker holding the prime championship in WWE is a rare picture. It has happened last in the Elimination Chamber PPV in the year 2010. WWE perhaps has one last title run for the Phenome once Styles drops it.

