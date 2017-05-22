Ahead of French Open, Novak Djokovic appoints Andre Agassi as coach

Bengaluru, May 22: 20-year-old German youngster Alexander Zverev came up with a big upset on Sunday (May 21) as he managed to beat 12-time Grand-Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the final of the Italian Open. The game ended 6-4, 6-3 in favour of the German as Djokovic looked nowhere close to his best.

Djokovic, who is celebrating his birthday today (May 22), announced after his defeat in the final of the Italian Open final that he has appointed Tennis great Andre Agassi as his new coach.

The 12-time Grand Slam winner parted ways with his entire coaching team earlier in May. Former world number one Agassi will coach the Serb in Paris for the French Open, which starts today (May 22).

Djokovic had said the "shock therapy" of splitting with his backroom team, including Marian Vajda - who has been with him through almost all of his career - would help achieve better results.

Boris Becker, a six-time Grand Slam winner, also left in December after three years as the 29-year-old's head coach.

Now he has brought in American Agassi, who retired in 2006 after a career which yielded eight Grand Slam titles wins.

"I spoke to Andre the last couple weeks on the phone, and we decided to get together in Paris. So he's going to be there," said Djokovic.

"We'll see what the future brings. We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us.

"We don't have any long-term commitment. It's just us trying to get to know each other in Paris a little bit."

Even though Agassi has no top-level coaching experience, but Djokovic could not have made a more exciting choice.

The 47-year-old remains hugely popular; a charismatic, and sometimes enigmatic, true great of the game.

Djokovic’s association with Boris Becker was highly fruitful for the Serb. We have to wait and see if Agassi can bring the Serb back to his best or not.

OneIndia News