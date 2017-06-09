Agassi hails Federer, also believes Djokovic will get back to his best soon

Paris, June 9: Former World number one and now the coach of Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi's opinions about Roger Federer have always been interesting and honest.

In his recent interview, he was once again asked about the 18-time Grand Slam winner and it was evident that he is a big fan of the Swiss superstar.

The 8-time Grand Slam winner commented on the Swiss’ move to skip the whole clay-court season, including Roland Garros, to focus on grass and hard-court events.

“I’m gonna guess that Federer is better at making decisions for himself than I would be from this vantage point. In my experience, playing a little bit on the clay helped me prepare for the grass just because it kept me in my mindset and kept me in my discipline”, Agassi said.

“But Federer’s proven me wrong so many times. He’s simply stopped surprising me but he continually amazes me. And to watch him go to Wimbledon, it wouldn’t shock me if he goes in there as if nothing has ever happened.”

Agassi’s new student Novak Djokovic was recently ousted of the French Open but he also shared his optimism about the Serb’s comeback to form.

“He’s a spectacular player who can get through difficult times even if he’s not necessarily on point but I think that match made him better in a lot of way.

“When you’re out there on a tennis court, you have to know what makes you good and you have to rely on it. To succeed by going up and down or playing better than you have to, that’s one of the hardest things to do on a tennis court.

“Novak, quite frankly, just has to meet everybody where they are, introduce themselves, raise the stakes a little bit and ask them to do a little bit more. I gotta hunch he can do it easier than most of the players he plays.”

OneIndia News