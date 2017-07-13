After Wimbledon exit, Andy Murray refuses to use injury excuse

London, July 13: After exiting from the Wimbledon, current champion Andy Murray did not use his hip injury as an excuse.

"I'm not going to go into all the details of exactly what my hip issues are," said Murray.

"The whole tournament I've been a little bit sore but I've been dealing with it for a very long time during my career. Obviously as you get older, things are a little bit tougher to manage than they are when you're younger. There's a bit more wear and tear there."

Murray, who said he chose not to call the trainer onto court as "there was nothing much he could do" insisted there were no long-term risks to him playing the quarterfinal.

"I knew I wasn't going to do any major damage by playing. So, obviously, wanted to try if possible to find a way at the end," he said.

Ironically, Murray, who was bidding to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the eighth time, could have wrapped up the quarterfinal in straight sets.

"It wasn't like I was a million miles away from winning the match. Obviously, the end was a bit of a struggle," said Murray. "I almost found a way to get into the semis. I wasn't that far away from doing that."

With the American hard court season approaching and the US Open starting in just over six weeks' time, Murray said he will seek out the best advice over his injury and schedule.

"I'll get the best advice I can, then stick with that. If it means taking a few weeks' rest, then so be it," said Murray. "If it means training and doing the right rehab and stuff, then I'll do that." Hopefully, I'll come through the other side of it a better player, a better athlete."

