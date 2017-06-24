Aegon Championships: Leander Paes-Adil Shamasdin clinch title

Ilkley, June 24: Veteran tennis star Leander Paes and his Canadian partner Adil Shamsdin clinched the men's doubles title at the Aegon IIkley Challenger Trophy here on Saturday.

The top seeds defeated local wild card entrants Brydan Klein and Joe Salisbury 2-6, 6-2, 10-8 to clinch the trophy.

The match was evenly poised till the end with the UK pair outclassing the Indo-Canadian duo in the first set.

The second set though looked like a comeback for the 44-year Indian and his teammate -- which they won as easily as their opponents did in the first set.

The third and decisive set went to the wire, with both the pairs trying hard to take the lead. But the duo of Paes and Shamsdin took a slender lead to clinch the set and the trophy.

