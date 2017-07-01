Aditi Ashok shoots 69 again, lies T-12 at Women'S PGA

Olympic Fields, July 1: A second successive two-under 69 in the year's second Major has put Indian youngster Aditi Ashok in a great position to launch her challenge over the weekend at the KPMG Women's PGA Championships.

The 19-year-old Aditi playing her rookie year is now tied-12th alongside the likes of Lydia Ko and Michelle Wie, and only three shots behind the leaders, Danielle Kang (69-66) and Sei Young Kim (69-66).

On a very eventful day, she had six birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in her 69 that now puts her at four-under for 36 holes.

"I'm feeling good. I feel like I've left a couple shots between yesterday and today, but still 4-under going into the weekend is not bad, and I know if I'm consistent through the next two days, then I'll have a good chance," Aditi said.

With the course seeming to suit her game, Aditi added, "Yeah, the course, it's good. It's kind of long on a couple holes for me. But I think it's a really good golf course because it's kind of tight on a few holes, and even if you don't hit it that long -- I've been hitting it straight, and that's been rewarding me.

"So just trying to be in the fairway, be on the greens, and create enough birdie chances. I've holed a few putts in the last two days, so that has helped, too. I think it suits my game because of that."

On the Major experience, Aditi said: "Yeah, I think it's been good. The last two games were good and I knew my game was right where I wanted it to be. I played well at the ANA (the year's first Major), but I sort of didn't do well on the final day. So I'm in a similar position now, so I just want to try and make up as much as I can. This is one of the biggest events, prize money-wise, and also the women's PGA. So just to do well here would mean a lot to me."

Tied for the lead after 36 holes, Danielle Kang is a 2- time US Women's Amateur Champion (2010 and '11). This weekend, she's attempting to become the first player to win the US Women's Amateur and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship since 1999. Danielle has played two rounds of bogey-free golf this week at Olympia Fields. She is the only player in the field that can stake this claim.

Co-leader Sei Young Kim has six career wins to her credit, the latest of which came in May at the Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Match Play.

Defending KPMG Women's PGA Champion Brooke Henderson continued her impressive streak of made cuts -- 13 in 13 -- at major championships. Henderson (68-69) sits two strokes back of the lead after starting the Championship, 68-69.

