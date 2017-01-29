Abul Hossain wins Kolkata Marathon 2017

Abul Hossain and Mangali Tamang won the Kolkata Marathon in the men's full and women's half categories respectively.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Kolkata, Jan 29: Siliguri lad Abul Hossain won the Kolkata Marathon as amateur runners from north Bengal and northeast India ruled the first edition of the meet here on Sunday, January 29.

Hossain clinched the race with a timing of two hours 34 minutes and two seconds to leave Kolkata lad Biswanath Pal, five minutes behind at second. Paritosh Roy finished third with a timing of two hours 52 minutes and 48 seconds.

Sachin Tendulkar flags off 'Kolkata full Marathon'
Sachin Tendulkar flags off 'Kolkata full Marathon'

Sikkim's Mangali Tamang won the women's half-marathon with a timing of one hour 31 minutes and 13 seconds.

Participants running during Kolkata Marathon
Participants running during Kolkata Marathon

Meghalaya's Kyntimon Marwein and her younger sister Dateibankynmaw finished second and third with a timing of 1:33.04 seconds and 1:35.48 respectively.

IANS

Read more about:

kolkata, marathon, sachin tendulkar, sports

Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2017, 15:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 29, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 