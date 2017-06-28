A complete guide to Wimbledon 2017 (June 27 to July 16)

London, June 28: Wimbledon 2017 officially began on Tuesday (June 27) at Wimbledon Stadium, London. The Qualifiers are currently going on.

Roger Federer, who is jointly the most successful player in the open era of the tournament with 7 Wimbledon titles, will enter this year as the 3rd seed. Federer last won the tournament in 2012.

World number 1 Andy Murray is the defending champion of the Wimbledon. Women's Tennis star and already a legend, Serena Williams will miss out on the tournament due to pregnancy.

This is the 131st edition of the Wimbledon. Roger Federer and Pete Sampras has won the most number men's singles titles (7) in the opener era, while Martina Navratilova has won the most number of women's singles titles (9).

Date: June 27 to July 16 (Main round starts from July 3)

Venue: Wimbledon Stadium, London

Telecast in India: Star Sports

Number of players

Men's Singles: 128

Women's Singles: 128

Men's Doubles: 64

Women's Doubles: 64

Mixed Doubles: 32

Defending Champions

Men's Singles: Andy Murray

Women's Singles: Serena Williams

Men's Doubles: Pierre-Hugues Herbert/France Nicolas Mahut

Women's Doubles: Serena Williams/United States Venus Williams

Mixed Doubles: Heather Watson/Finland Henri Kontinen

Last 5 winners

Men's Singles: Andy Murray (2016), Novak Djokovic (2015), Novak Djokovic (2014), Andy Murray (2013), Roger Federer (2012)

Women's Singles: Serena Williams (2016), Serena Williams (2015), Petra Kvitova (2014), Marion Bartoli (2013), Serena Williams (2012).

Men's Doubles: Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut (2016), Jean-Julien Rojer/Horia Tecău (2015), Vasek Pospisil/Jack Sock (2014), Bob Bryan/Mike Bryan (2013), Jonathan Marray/Frederik Nielsen (2012)

Women's Doubles: Serena Williams/Venus Williams (2016), Martina Hingis/Sani Mirza (2015), Sarra Errani/Roberta Vinci (2014), Hsieh Su-Wei/Peng Shuai (2013), Serena Williams/Venus Williams (2012).

Mixed Doubles: Henri Kontinen/Heather Watson (2016), Martina Hingis/Leander Paes (2015), Nenad Zimonjić/Samantha Stosur (2014), Daniel Nestor/Kristina Mladenovic (2013), Mike Bryan/Lisa Raymond (2012).

Winners Prize Money

Men's Singles: £2.2m

Women's Singles: £2.2m

Men's Doubles: £400,000

Women's Doubles: £400,000

Mixed Doubles: €100,000

Official website: www.wimbledon.com

Official Twitter handle: Wimbledon @wimbledon

OneIndia News