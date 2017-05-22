A complete guide to French Open 2017 (May 22 to June 11)

Paris, May 22: French Open 2017 officially began from today (May 22) at Stade Roland Garros, Paris. The Qualifiers are currently going on.

Rafael Nadal, who is the most successful player in the history of the tournament with 9 French Open titles, will enter this year as 4th seeded. Nadal last won the tournament in 2014.

World number 2 Novak Djokovic is the defending champion of the French Open.

Women's Tennis star and already a legend, Serena Williams will miss out on the tournament due to pregnancy. Another legend Roger Federer has pulled out of the tournament.

As the French Open 2017 is under way, here is the complete guide to the tournament.

This is the 55th edition of the French Open in Open Era. Rafael Nadal has won the most number men's singles titles (9) while Chris Evert has won the most number of women's singles titles (7).

Date: May 22 to June 11

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris

Telecast in India: Neo Sports

Number of players

Men's Singles: 128

Women's Singles: 128

Men's Doubles: 64

Women's Doubles: 64

Mixed Doubles: 32

Seedings will be announced on May 26

Defending Champions

Men's Singles: Novak Djokovic

Women's Singles: Garbine Muguruza

Men's Doubles: Feliciano Lopez/Marc Lopez

Women's Doubles: Caroline Garcia/Kristina Mladenovic

Mixed Doubles: Martina Hingis/Leander Paes

Last 5 winners

Men's Singles: Novak Djokovic (2016), Stanislas Wawrinka(2015), Rafael Nadal (2005-08, 2010-14), Roger Federer (2009), Gaston Gaudio (2004)

Women's Singles: Garbine Muguruza (2016), Serena Williams (2015, 2013), Maria Sharapova (2014, 2012), Li Na (2011), Francesca Schiavone (2010).

Men's Doubles: Feliciano Lopez/Marc Lopez (2016), Ivan Dodig/Marcelo Melo (2015), Julien Benneteau/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (2014), Bob Bryan/Mike Bryan (2013), Max Mirnyi/Daniel Nestor (2012)

Women's Doubles: Caroline Garcia/France Kristina Mladenovic (2016), Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Lucie Safarova (2015), Hsieh Su-wei/Peng Shuai (2014), Ekaterina Makarova/Elena Vesnina (2013), Sara Errani/Roberta Vinci (2012)

Mixed Doubles: Martina Hingis/Leander Paes (2016), Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Mike Bryan (2015), Anna-Lena Gronefeld/Jean-Julien Rojer (2014), Lucie Hradecka/Frantisek Cermak (2013), Sania Mirza/Mahesh Bhupathi (2012).

Winners Prize Money

Men's Singles: €2,100,000

Women's Singles: €2,100,000

Men's Doubles: €660,000

Women's Doubles: €660,000

Mixed Doubles: €140,000

Official website: www.rolandgarros.com

Official Twitter handle: Roland-Garros @rolandgarros

OneIndia News