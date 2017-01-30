Pune: Infosys techie found dead at workstation, security guard arrested

Pune, Jan 30: A 25-year-old techie from Kerala working with Infosys was found strangled in her office here on Sunday. According to reports, the woman, Rasila Raju was strangled using a computer cable.

According to latest reports, the security guard accused of the techie's murder has been arrested from Mumbai. He will be brought to Pune for further investigations.

"On the basis of the CCTV footage from the company premises and other clues, we zeroed down on a security guard from Assam, who after the incident, fled and now has been held in Mumbai," said Arun Waikar, the senior police inspector with Hinjawadi Police Station.

The suspect has been identified as Bhabhen Saikia, who was deployed as a guard at the Infosys unit he said.

Infosys, in a statement, said: "We are saddened and shocked at this unfortunate incident and the loss of our colleague. Our prayers and sympathies are with our employee's family and friends." The company also offered to assist the police with their investigation.

Though Raju had an off on Sunday, she came to office as she was working on a project and was in touch with her colleagues in Bengaluru. However, once her supervisor could not get in touch with her on Sunday evening, someone was asked to check on her. It was then that the murder came to light.

This is the second such incident from Pune within a span of two months. In December last year, another woman employee was murdered outside her office in the Talawade area.

(With PTI inputs)

OneIndia News