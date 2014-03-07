Chai pe charcha: Modi to talk with people at 102 places in Bihar

Patna, March 7: Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi will chat with people at 102 places in Bihar during his 'chai per charcha' (discussion over tea) programme on Saturday on International Women's Day.

The event will be held at 6.00 pm, BJP state president Mangal Pandey told reporters.

BJP had organised similar tea sessions with people last month, drawing a sizable participation.

Modi's ambitious 'chai pe charcha with NaMo' campaign started from February 1 with an aim to hold live interaction with people at 1,000 tea stalls across 300 parliamentary constituencies using the Internet and DTH technology.

Poor governance and political culture has spoilt Bihar: Modi had said.

His interactive sessions also follow a 'share-ask-suggest' format. With this campaign, Modi will be able to interact with 2 lakh people directly every week.

While kicking off the 'Chai Pe Charcha' campaign from Ahmedabad on February 12, Modi had answered a query from Bihar and said that the 'people of Bihar are very talented.

"Bihar is not poor. Poor governance and political culture has spoilt Bihar. We need to take it ahead," he had said.

OneIndia News

(With PTI inputs)