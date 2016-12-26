Who will be the next CBI boss- These are the probable candidates

New Delhi, Dec 26: A meeting of the collegium headed by the Prime Minister will be held on January 4 where a final decision on the next CBI chief will be taken. A list of senior police officials from the 1979 to 1982 batch has already been prepared and during the meet on January 4 the name of the CBI chief will be finalised and later announced.

Sources tell OneIndia that there are several names doing the rounds. The list includes, Delhi police commissioner, Alok Verma, director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal, Archana Ramasundram, director general of the Bureau of Police Research and Development, Dr M C Borwankar, ITBP director general Krishna Chaudhary, union home ministry special secretary R.K. Dutta and Maharashtra DGP Satish Mathur.

Sources, however, indicate that Verma is a front runner to the post and in all probability his name would be announced. The collegium headed by the Prime Minister will also comprise other members including the leader of the opposition.

The CBI is currently headed by Rakesh Asthana who is holding additional charge of the post. His appointment as the interim chief of the CBI is already under challenge before the Supreme Court.

OneIndia News