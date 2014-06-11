Treat us as friends and we won't let you down: TMC to Modi govt

New Delhi, June 11: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) made a departure from its routine opposition to the Centre in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Party MP and chief whip Derek O'Brien said in the Upper House that the TMC would support good initiatives of the government and that it would play the role of a constructive opposition. "Treat us as friends and we will never let you down," he said, adding that they would oppose if the need arises.

O'Brien laid out three conditions, namely, support for the poor and the needy, safety for the minorities, Dalits, tribals and women and economic stability for the party's support to the Narendra Modi government.

The BJP expressed satisfaction with the TMC's stand, hoped to isolate Cong more

Even in the Lok Sabha where TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee got involved in a verbal spat with the BJP on Tuesday, the party softened its stand on Wednesday. Banerjee, who was accused of making aggressive remarks against Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley when he was not in the House, withdrew his remark.

Sources in the TMC said the retraction came at the order of the party's top leadership.

Oneindia News