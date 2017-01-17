Punjab Assembly election 2017: Navjot Singh Sidhu's yo-yo like political journey

New Delhi, Jan 17: After keeping everyone guessing, Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the Congress party and said that he was a born Congressman. Though not confirmed yet, but Sidhu is likely to contest the Punjab assembly election from Amritsar east seat.

Sidhu before joining Congress even held talks with the AAP. However, both could not reach a conclusion on Sidhu's role in the party in the upcoming elections. With just days left for the polls, Sidhu will be looking forward to connect with the people in a bid to garner votes.

Here is a look at his profile:

Date and place of birth: 20 Oct, 1963 in Patiala

Education: Sidhu studied at the HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai before starting his cricketing career.

Political career: After retiring from all forms of cricket, Sidhu took to commentary and hosting TV shows. It was in 2004 that he won the Amritsar Constituency on a BJP ticket for the Lok Sabha elections.

He retired from his post in 2006 while facing manslaughter charges. However, when the SC put a stay on his conviction, he contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2007 and won.

In the 2009, he won from Amritsar with a huge margin.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he was asked to step out of Amritsar.

In April 2016, BJP nominated him as a member of the Rajya Sabha but he resigned from the post on July 2016 stating that he wanted to work for the people of Punjab.

In Jan 2017, Sidhu joined the Congress party after holding talks with party vice president Rahul Gandhi.

Controversies:

Sidhu was convicted for the death of a Patiala resident, following a scuffle in 1988. He was convicted by the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2006.