Nigerian carrying new notes detained in Delhi

A Nigerial national carrying Rs 53.78 in new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 currency notes was detained at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi. In addition to the new notes, the man was also in possession of Rs 4.29 lakh in old demonetised notes. The passenger was travelling to Coimbatore with the cash when officials at the airport detained him. All the cash was being transported without proper documentation.

Officials in the Delhi airport intercepted and seized the cash in the wee hours of Friday at around 2.35 AM when the passenger was trying to take an early flight to Coimbator in Tamil Nadu. A case has been registered and the Nigerian national is being questioned.

This incident comes a day after five people were detained near the Chennai airport on Thursday for possessing undocumented cash in new currency notes. Officials from the revenue intelligence department in Chennai had seized Rs 1.34 crore, all in new Rs 2,000 currency notes from the five persons following a tip off.

OneIndia News