Need to keep dark forces of terrorism at bay: Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi, Jan 25: President Pranab Mukherjee, in his address on on the eve of 68th Republic Day said that India today is one of the fastest growing major economies of the world.

Mukherjee, in his address said: "Indian democracy has been an oasis of stability in the region troubled by unrest. A healthy democracy calls for conformity to the values of tolerance, patience and respect for others."

"We have to work harder to keep at bay dark forces of terrorism; these forces have to be dealt with firmly and decisively," Mukherjee said. Speaking on demonetisation, the President said demonetisation, while immobilising black money may have led to temporary slowdown of economic activity.

"As more and more transactions become cashless, it will improve the transparency of the economy," he added.

OneIndia News