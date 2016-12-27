NDMC mulling installing CCTV cameras in schools

New Delhi, Dec 27: The Education Committee of North Delhi civic body has proposed for installation of CCTV cameras in schools run by it to ensure better security of children. The committee in its budget proposals has planned for CCTV cameras at 30 model schools. The proposal envisages covering the remaining schools later on.

Presenting the proposal before the standing committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Education Committee chairperson Mamta Nagpal said that ensuring safety of the children should be priority of all. "In the coming financial year, CCTV cameras will be installed first at the 30 model schools and later on all other schools will be covered," she said.

NDMC runs 719 primary schools, 23 aided schools, 15 pre-primary and 165 recognised schools, in which about 3.40 lakh children are enrolled. The proposal for installing CCTV cameras at the municipal schools had been mooted earlier but it hit a roadblock due to high cost as the cameras were proposed to be connected to the nearest police stations, Nagpal said. Now, the Education Committee has proposed for CCTV cameras to be connected to the principal's room to bring the cost down, she added.

PTI