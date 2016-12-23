Najeeb Jung resigned due to personal reasons: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met outgoing Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung at Raj Niwas after his resignation from his post on Thursday. After meeting him, Kejriwal told reporters in Delhi that Najeeb is leaving due to personal reasons. The meeting between the AAP leader and Jung lasted for about an hour.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Maken has said that Najeeb Jung was under pressure to resign and his party wants to know the reason from the Centre.

Kejriwal on Thursday took to Twitter and described the Najeeb Jung's unprecedented resignation as a surprise to him. However, he extended his best wishes to Jung in a tweet. Also, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, despite the "sweet bitter" experience, the AAP government and Jung did a good job in Delhi.

Former IAS officer Najeeb Jung had assumed charge of Delhi's Lt Governor on July 9, 2013, when the Congress-led UPA was in power. The Narendra Modi government retained him even as it replaced most governors in the states. Jung is a former IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He is also a former Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. He said he would return to his "first love" academics.

There are also three names doing the rounds and sources indicate that former Union Home Secretary Anil Baijal would be one of the possible successor.

OneIndia News