Moderate fog on Sunday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 1: There was moderate fog on Sunday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the weather office said.

"The sky will remain clear throughout the day with moderate to dull fog in the morning," an official from India Meteorological Department told IANS.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 20 degree Celsius. According to the weather office, the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 100 per cent.

Saturday's maximum temperature settled at 20.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was 8.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

IANS

Story first published: Sunday, January 1, 2017, 10:06 [IST]
