Mishap averted as two planes come close at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Dec 27: A mishap was averted after two aircraft Indigo and SpiceJet came face to face at the runway of Delhi's IGI Airport on Tuesday morning due to an ATC miscommunication, sources said. The IndiGo flight had reportedly just arrived from Lucknow and the Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet aircraft carrying 187 passengers flight was about to take off when the two aircraft came close.

Mishap averted after two aircraft (Indigo and SpiceJet) came face to face at Delhi's IGI Airport; reported to DGCA. Probe underway. pic.twitter.com/djyEOeCuHS — ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016

The matter has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet confirmed the incident and said that at no point of time the safety of its passengers was at risk. "SpiceJet flight SG 123 operating Delhi-Hyderabad was following ATC instructions at all times at the Delhi airport. While taxiing, the SpiceJet crew observed another aircraft on the same taxiway in the opposite direction. Acting promptly, the SpiceJet crew immediately stopped the aircraft and intimated the ATC," the airline said in a statement. "Safety is of utmost and primary concern at SpiceJet, it said adding, "at no stage the safety of passengers and crew was compromised. All concerned authorities were immediately informed," SpiceJet spokesperson said in the statement. However, the IndiGo spokesperson was not available for comments.

Earlier today, a Mumbai- bound Jet Airways aircraft with 161 passengers including seven crew members onboard skidded off the runway while aligning to takeoff from Dabolim Airport.

OneIndia News (with IANS inputs)