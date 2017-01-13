In Pics: Delhi shivers, north India goes Brrr!

The entire North India is currently reeling under a cold wave. The mercury dipped to 2 degrees in Delhi on Thursday forcing schools to be shut in Delhi and surrounding areas till January 15.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of a further dip in temperature in Northern India. States like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal have been receiving record snowfall whereas trains and flights arriving or departuring from Delhi have either been delayed or cancelled.

Here are some pictures of the cold wave in Northern India:

Tourists enjoy snow in Himachal Pradesh Tourists have been flocking Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to enjoy the snow. Buses, trains, flights delayed due to fog Stranded passengers spending the night in chilly weather while awaiting for buses at Nadra Bus Stand as trains were delayed due to fog in Bhopal. Temperature drops to 2 degrees in Delhi Temperature dropped to 2 degrees in Delhi on Thursday. IMD warned of further drop in mercury in the coming day. Pic courtesy: @sameerbmodi Thick fog blankets Gurugram People commute on a road during foggy morning of winter in Gurugram. Schools shut till January 15 in Delhi Vehicles, with their headlights on, ply on a foggy night. Schools have been shut in Delhi and surrounding areas till Jan 15. Bring out the woolens People wear warm clothes to protect themselves from cold during a foggy morning in Gurugram.

OneIndia News