In Pics: Delhi shivers, north India goes Brrr!

The entire North India is currently reeling under a cold wave. The mercury dipped to 2 degrees in Delhi on Thursday forcing schools to be shut in Delhi and surrounding areas till January 15.
The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of a further dip in temperature in Northern India. States like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal have been receiving record snowfall whereas trains and flights arriving or departuring from Delhi have either been delayed or cancelled.
Here are some pictures of the cold wave in Northern India:
Tourists enjoy snow in Himachal Pradesh
Tourists have been flocking Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to enjoy the snow.
Buses, trains, flights delayed due to fog
Stranded passengers spending the night in chilly weather while awaiting for buses at Nadra Bus Stand as trains were delayed due to fog in Bhopal.
Temperature drops to 2 degrees in Delhi
Temperature dropped to 2 degrees in Delhi on Thursday. IMD warned of further drop in mercury in the coming day. Pic courtesy: @sameerbmodi
Schools shut till January 15 in Delhi
Vehicles, with their headlights on, ply on a foggy night. Schools have been shut in Delhi and surrounding areas till Jan 15.
