Hope no doormats, shoes with tricolour from now on: MEA tells Amazon

After Swaraj pulled up Amazon, the online retail giant wrote to her expressing regret for the same.

New Delhi, Jan 13: After External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj pulled up Amazon for its Tricolour themed doormats on its website, the online retail giant wrote to Swaraj expressing regrets for the same.

On Friday, MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said: "The EAM personally monitors tweets to her and responds to concerns and complaints. She had received information on an offending item being sold on Amazon Canada website."

It was then that Swaraj wrote to Amazon and within one day the vice president and country head of Amazon wrote to her expressing regret, Swarup said. "We appreciate the prompt response by Amazon and hope such incidents are not repeated in the future," he added.

Swarup had even tweeted the letter written by Amazon that read: "Amazon India is committed to respecting Indian laws and customs. To the extend that these items offered by a third-party seller in Canada offended Indian sensibilities, Amazon regrets the same," it said.

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2017, 12:15 [IST]
