Half baked measures? An 'oops' moment for BJP on demonetisation

New Delhi, Dec 30: The BJP which is facing a fierce opposition over the issue of demonetisation had an 'oops' moment thanks to a banner slip-up. BJP's Udit Raj, who took out a march in New Delhi, had to face embarrassment due to a banner slip up. The banner in Hindi read 'ardh vyavastha' (half-measures) instead of 'arth vyavastha (finance).'

The rally taken out by Raj was meant to mark the 50th day of demonetisation. The BJP MP was trying to tell people about the importance of a cashless economy and also promote e-banking.

The banner had all that the MP was trying to convey about the importance of a cashless economy as well the importance of digital transactions. The only problem was that instead of spelling the Hindi word as 'arth vyavastha' the banner read 'ardh vyavastha' which means half-measures.

Ironically this is exactly what the opposition has been accusing the Union government of. The opposition has torn into the government stating that the arrangements made after the November 8 decision on demonetisation have been half baked or incomplete.

OneIndia News