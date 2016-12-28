ED arrests manager of Kotak Mahindra branch in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 27: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested manager of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kasturba Gandhi Marg branch, Delhi in connection with Paras Mal Lodha & Rohit Tandon cases.

Sources in the ED said that the branch manager, Aakash, was arrested for allegedly converting over Rs 25 crore in demonetised notes linked to industrialist J. Sekhar Reddy and lawyer Rohit Tandon. Akash, a resident of Haryana, would be produced in a Delhi court on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier on Tuesday, a five members of Enforcement Directorate (ED) team on Tuesday conducted searches at the premises of arrested Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha here and in Delhi in connection with a money laundering case probe in two high-profile black money cases of illegal conversion of old notes in the wake of demonetisation.

Lodha (62), at present, is in the Enforcement Directorate's custody after he was arrested by the agency last week in Delhi.

OneIndia News