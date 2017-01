A thick blanket of fog engulfed the national capital on Monday morning, reducing the visibility level to zero, affecting rail, road and air traffic.

Landing operations at the Indira Gandhi International airport were suspended because of the fog. According to ANI, as many as 28 trains were arriving late, 10 were rescheduled and one was cancelled.

Temperatures have nose dived after a spate of showers last week.

OneIndia News