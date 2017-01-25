Accused gets bail in Munirka hit-and-run case

New Delhi, Jan 24: The 24-year-old man who had rammed his BMW into an Uber cab, killing its driver, in south Delhi's Munirka on Sunday, has been released on bail.

While the accused, Shoaib Kohli, had denied driving in an inebriated condition and said that the Uber driver, Nazrul, had applied brakes suddenly, he admitted that he was driving at close to 120/km/hr, since he wanted to reach his friend's house in Vasant Vihar fast.

The offences he was charged with are bailable, said a senior police officer. Nazrul, who was on the first day of his job, was killed on Sunday night after Shoaib's BMW had rammed into his WagonR near Munirka flyover.

The accused was arrested yesterday and was released on bail. Nazrul's family left for his hometown Murshidabad in West Bengal for his last rites.During questioning, Kohli had told police that after the incident he had run away fearing that he may be lynched by the mob, the police had said.

PTI