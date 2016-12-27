32 trains delayed, 2 cancelled due to fog

New Delhi, Dec 27: At least 32 trains were running late and two others cancelled on Tuesday due to heavy fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said.

According to the Northern Railway official, the Swatantrata Senani Express was running over 23 hours behind schedule, the Magadh Express was running 18 hours behind its schedule and Poorva Express was over 11 hours late.

The official also said that two trains were cancelled. Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, flight operations were only moderately affected and no flight was kept on hold on Tuesday.

IANS