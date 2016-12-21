17-year-old girl shot dead in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 21: A 17-year-old girl was shot dead in a Mercedes car in front of her house here, police said on Wednesday. The gun used in the crime apparently belonged to the car owner, Yogesh, who was known to the victim. Another friend, Shubham, reportedly shot the girl on Tuesday evening.

The deceased, Simran, a resident of Deepak Vihar in Najafgarh area, had gone to Rajouri Garden with the two friends to have lunch. The victim's mother said she saw the car while it reached the spot. She saw Yogesh walk away. This was followed by a gun shot.

When the mother rushed outside, her daughter was dead in the car and profusely bleeding.

