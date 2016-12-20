Sheena Bora murder: Rahul Mukerjea defends Peter, says charges should be dropped

Mumbai, Dec 20: Former media baron Peter Mukerjea's son Rahul on Tuesday said that his father had no role in Sheena Bora's murder.

Backing his father, Rahul Mukerjea said: "Charges against Peter should be dropped not framed. He clearly wasn't involved." Rahul took to Twitter to support his father.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Monday reopened the Sheena Bora murder case claiming that it had all the evidence to prove the charges of murder against all those arrested accused. Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyam Rai and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna were arrested in August last year.

Peter, however, was arrested later for being indirectly involved and being a part of the murder conspiracy. Peter had earlier filed a petition in the CBI court seeking permission to use a laptop to write his autobiography while in prison.

According to the CBI chargesheet, Sheena was strangled by her mother Indrani on April 24, 2012. Her charred body was later found in a forest in Raigad. After all three were arrested, Rai divulged into the details pertaining to the case and turned approver for the same. The first chargesheet was filed on Nov 19 last year and the second on Feb 16 this year.

OneIndia News