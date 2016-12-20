Fire in Air India building in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 20: A fire broke out in the multi-storeyed Air India building in South Mumbai on Tuesday. The blaze occured on the 22nd floor of the high rise, fire brigade sources said. No casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, and investigation is on.

Mumbai: Fire broke out in the Air India building, Nariman Point. Fire now doused (Spot Visuals) pic.twitter.com/ytDidUoAja — ANI (@ANI_news) December 20, 2016

Soon after the incident, eight fire engines were rushed to the spot and the flames were contained, they said, adding there were no reports of any casualties so far. It is a B+G+22 (basement plus ground floor plus 22 floors) structure, they said.

According to ABPLIVE, the 23-storey building used to serve as the corporate headquarters for Air India till 2013. The company had moved out of the building as part of an asset-monetisation drive. However, it retains the 21st, 22nd and 23rd floors in the building. Each floor has at least 10,800 square feet of space on each floor, it said.

PTI (with inputs from agencies)