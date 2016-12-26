IS suspect held in Mangaluru, released after questioning

Mangaluru, Dec 26: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which arrested a 40-year-old native of Kerala in Mangaluru for allegedly trying to join the Islamic State has been released. He was questioned and released after he furnished a bond.

Munaf Rehman was detained on Sunday for questioning by the NIA. A resident of Kerala, Rehman was apprehended by officials when he was trying to board a flight with his wife and five children at the Mangaluru International Airport.

Rehman was alleged to have been attracted to the Islamic State ideology and wanted to join the group. He had visited his wife's home in Pandeshwar, Mangaluru. The NIA had issued a look out circular against him based on which he was stopped by immigration authorities at the airport.

NIA officials questioned him for several hours. However, Rehman was released after he furnished a bond.

OneIndia News