SP cycle feud: How the numbers added up in favour of Akhilesh

Lucknow, Jan 17: It was numbers that mattered after all. The 42 page order of the Election Commission of India which ruled that the Akhilesh Yadav-led faction was the real Samajwadi Party makes a clear mention about the numerical strength. A huge majority of the SP's organisational chunk was with Akhilesh and not Mulayam Singh Yadav, the order points out.

The ECI took into consideration the representation made by Ram Gopal Yadav. He had pointed out that 31 members of the National Executive of the SP, 5,242 party delegates, 195 MLAs of the UP Legislative Assembly, 48 MLCs, 4 MPs of the Lok Sabha and 11 MPs of the Rajya Sabha were with Akhilesh.

He said that these members had attended the convention earlier this month in support of Akhilesh.

The Mulayam faction, however, claimed that the convention is illegal as it was convened by Ram Gopal who was expelled.

The ECI said that the provisions of the party constitution was not followed when expelling Ram Gopal. He was the national general secretary when the convention was held and he was within his rights to do so, the ECI also observed.

The ECI took the final call under Section 29 A of the Representation of Peoples' Act. After insertion of Section 29 A, there is a primacy attached to the constitution of the party, which was not the case earlier when when such cases were decided, the commission noted while ruling in favour of the Akhilesh faction.

OneIndia News