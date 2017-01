Lucknow, Jan 8: A speeding car on Sunday rammed into a night shelter in Lucknow killing four people and injuring four at Dalibagh district of Lucknow.

The accused identified as Ayush Kumar. According to news agency ANI, there were five people in the car who crashed into a night shelter killing four people.

Police have arrested two Ayush and Nikhil who were reported to be drunk, while the other three are absconding.

OneIndia News