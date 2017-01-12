Shootout at TMC office: The inside story

Kolkata, Jan 12: On Wednesday assailants opened fire at the Trinamool Congress party office at Kharagpur, West Bengal in which two persons died and three others were injured. The two persons who died have been identified as Srinivasa Naidu and Dharma Roy.

The deceased, Srinivasa aka Srinu, the husband of Pooja Naidu, a councillor is said to be a muscleman and there was an attempt on his life a few months ago. He, along with three others had visited the TMC office to meet the councillor when gunmen arrived at the spot and opened fire. The attackers first hurled crude bombs before entering the office and opening fire.

The TMC is tightlipped about the incident, but preliminary investigations by the police suggest that the incident was a fall-out of business rivalry. Srinu was involved in a lot of railway work, police sources say.

Srinu's files indicate that he was an accused in several murder and robbery cases. The police say that he controlled the scrap iron trade in Kharagpur before he made his foray into real estate.

The police say that they suspect the shootout could have been a result of rivalry due to the real estate business. There is no political angle that we have come across as yet, the police officer also said.

Srinu was accused in the murders of three businessmen in Kharagpur. He is also accused of looting cash meant for an ATM. He had joined the TMC in 2015. His wife Puja who won the Kharagpur municipality poll on a BJP ticket later switched to the TMC.

The police say that Srinu started dealing in scrap iron in 2006. He took control of the auctioning process and in the bargain ousted one Rambabu also a scrap dealer accused of murder.

OneIndia News