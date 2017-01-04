Rose Valley scam: Court rejects TMC MP Bandyopadhyay's bail

CBI court while opposing Bandyopadhyay's bail plea said that investigations were on and he was needed for questioning.

Kolkata, Jan 4: The bail plea filed by Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay has been rejected. He had moved the Bhubaneshwar court seeking bail.

The TMC MP was arrested in connection with the Rose Valley scam. The CBI court while opposing his bail plea said that investigations were on and hence he was needed for questioning.

The CBI had also arrested TMC MP Tapas Pal in connection with the same case. Following this, there have been widespread protests by the TMC in West Bengal.

Since the arrests TMC workers have attacked the BJP's offices in Hooghly and Kolkata. The house of a BJP leader too was bombed.

